Advisory council approves 2025-26 fiscal year budget

The size of national budget for 2025-26 has been fixed at Tk 790,000 crore at the meeting of the advisory council of the interim government.

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus presided over the meeting at the CA’s Tejgaon office afternoon. The meeting was held from 9:30AM to 12:30PM.

According to the primary draft plan, the size of the budget is Tk 7,90,000 crore. Revenue budget size is Tk 5,74,000 crore.

After the meeting, Finance adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed started for BTV bhaban to present the budget.