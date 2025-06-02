25 killed in two attacks in Nigeria’s Benue state amid ongoing violence

Gunmen killed at least 25 people in two separate attacks in north-central Nigeria’s Benue state over the weekend, local officials confirmed Monday. The incidents mark another wave of violence in a region long plagued by deadly land disputes and retaliatory attacks.

Adam Ochega, chairman of the Apa local government council, said 14 people were killed in the Ankpali community. In a separate but similar assault on Naka village, 11 more people lost their lives, according to Gwer West council chairman Ormin Victor. Both attacks occurred on Sunday.

Authorities have yet to identify the attackers or confirm their motives. Benue state, located in Nigeria’s Middle Belt region, has frequently been the scene of violent clashes, often involving disputes between herders and farming communities.

Security forces have been deployed to the affected areas, and investigations are ongoing.