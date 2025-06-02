Thailand’s Opal Suchata Chuangsri wins Miss World 2025

Opal Suchata Chuangsri of Thailand was crowned Miss World 2025 on Saturday during the 72nd edition of the international pageant, held in Hyderabad, India.

Chuangsri emerged victorious from a field of 108 contestants, with Ethiopia’s Hasset Dereje Admassu finishing as the first runner-up. She received the crown from last year’s titleholder, Krystyna Pyszková.

The event was co-hosted by Miss World 2016 Stephanie del Valle and Indian presenter Sachiin Kumbhar. This marked the second consecutive year that India hosted the prestigious beauty contest.

India’s representative, Nandini Gupta, reached the top 20 before exiting the competition. India has a rich history at Miss World, with six winners to date: Reita Faria (1966), Aishwarya Rai (1994), Diana Hayden (1997), Yukta Mookhey (1999), Priyanka Chopra (2000), and Manushi Chhillar (2017).