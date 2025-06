Finance adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed is announcing the national budget of Tk 7,90,000 crore for the fiscal year 2025–26.

Bangladesh Television is broadcasting his speeches.

The finance adviser is unveiling the budget after the advisory council approved the size of the national budget at a three-hour meeting held on Monday.

Revenue budget size is Tk 5,74,000 crore.

In contrast to previous years, the proposed budget is Tk 7000 crore lower than the current fiscal year’s allocation of Tk 797,000.