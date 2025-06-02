LPG cylinder price lowered by Tk 28 for this month

Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) lowered the price of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) by Tk 28 for a 12-kilogram cylinder for the month of June.

The price is set at Tk 1403, down from Tk 1,431 last month.

The new price would come into effect from Monday (June 2) evening, according to the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC).

Chairman Jalal Ahmed announced the new price at a press conference at its office on Monday afternoon.

Earlier, the 12-kilogram cylinder price has been lowered by Tk 19.