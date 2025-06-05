Mayor Lutfur Rahman’s Eid-ul-Adha Greetings

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, Mayor Lutfur Rahman of Tower Hamlets Council has extended heartfelt greetings and warm wishes to all communities across the borough.

In a statement, the Mayor said, “Eid-ul-Adha carries the profound message of sacrifice, compassion, and unity. This sacred festival is not only for the Muslim community but also an opportunity to strengthen the bonds of peace and harmony across our multicultural Tower Hamlets family.

“During these blessed days of Eid, let us maintain good relations with all our neighbors, regardless of faith, race, or background, and stand by the vulnerable members of our society.”

The Mayor added, “Through our collective efforts, we can build an even more inclusive, tolerant, and peaceful society in Tower Hamlets.”

He urged everyone to celebrate all religious observances peacefully.