Sylhet Shada Pathor tourist spot to reopen Sunday

After a week-long closure due to heavy rainfall and flash floods, the popular tourist spot Shada Pathor in Sylhet will reopen to the public onFriday.

The Companiganj Upazila Tourism Development Committee made the decision on Thursday during a meeting, confirming that weather conditions have improved and water levels have receded.

A statement from Upazila Nirbahi Officer Azizunnahar announced the lifting of the earlier imposed restrictions for visitor safety.

The site was originally closed on May 30 after severe weather submerged parts of the area, posing safety risks to tourists.

Authorities are urging visitors to remain cautious, check weather updates before traveling, and adhere to safety guidelines while visiting the site.

Stay tuned for more local updates throughout the day.