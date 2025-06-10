Bangladesh trails 1-0 at halftime against Singapore

Bangladesh put up a spirited first-half performance but conceded a late goal to enter halftime 1-0 down against Singapore in their Asian Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

The match also marked the international debut of Canada-based midfielder Shamit Shome, who replaced Jamal Bhuyan in the starting XI.

Bangladesh started aggressively but failed to convert chances, with Rakib Hossain missing a close-range opportunity in the 15th minute. Against the run of play, Singapore’s Song Ui-young scored just before halftime (45’), capitalizing on a defensive lapse.

Earlier, Bangladesh coach Javier Cabrera made three changes from the Bhutan match, including benching Sohail Rana (who scored last game) for Mohammad Hridoy. The team lined up in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Bangladesh XI: Mitul Marma (GK), Tapon Barman, Tariq Kazi, Sadeuddin, Shakil Ahmed, Hamza Chowdhury, Shamit Shome, Hridoy, Kazem Shah, Fahimul Islam, Rakib Hossain.

Singapore XI: Izwan Mahbud, Amirul Adli, Jordan Emaviwe, Ryhan Stewart, Safuwan Baharudin, Shah Shahiran, Hariss Harun, Hami Syahin, Song Ui-young, Harris Stewart, Ikhsan Fandi.

Bangladesh must find an equalizer in the second half to keep their Asian Cup qualification hopes alive.