Airbus, Menzies Aviation executives meet Yunus in London

Senior executives from two leading global corporations met individually with Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus in London on Tuesday, engaging in discussions on matters of mutual interest.

Wouter van Wersch, Executive Vice President of Airbus, and Charles Wyley, Executive Vice President of Menzies Aviation, each held separate meetings with Professor Yunus at his London residence, according to Abul Kalam Azad Majumder, Deputy Press Secretary to the Chief Adviser.

Later in the day, Professor Yunus is also scheduled to meet with members of the UK All-Party Parliamentary Group and the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth.

The series of engagements coincides with Professor Yunus’s official four-day visit to the United Kingdom, aimed at deepening bilateral relations and fostering greater collaboration in trade, investment, and economic development.

Professor Yunus and his small delegation arrived in London early Tuesday morning, landing at Heathrow Airport at 7:05 a.m. local time aboard an Emirates Airlines flight. He was welcomed at the airport by Bangladesh’s High Commissioner to the UK, Abida Islam.

“This is a highly significant visit,” Acting Foreign Secretary Ruhul Alam Siddique commented, noting that Professor Yunus is scheduled to meet with His Majesty King Charles III and hold high-level talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, among other official engagements.

“The relationship between Bangladesh and the United Kingdom is both deep-rooted and multifaceted,” Siddique added, stressing that the visit is expected to further enhance cooperation between the two nations.

A highlight of the trip will take place on June 12, when King Charles III will formally present the 2025 ‘Harmony Award’ to Professor Yunus. The award, which celebrates outstanding contributions to peace, environmental sustainability, and global harmony, will be conferred at a ceremony at St James’s Palace in London. Former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon received the accolade in 2024.