UK Prime Minister urged to avoid meeting Dr Muhammad Yunus amid concerns regarding Bangladesh’s democratic decline

A memorandum addressed to the UK Prime Minister has raised serious concerns about engaging with Dr. Muhammad Yunus, the chief advisor of the current interim government of Bangladesh. The petition’s signatories warn that such a meeting could inadvertently legitimise the current autocratic regime, which is accused of exacerbating democratic conditions in Bangladesh.

The memorandum highlights alarming issues, including widespread human rights abuses, the repression of opposition parties, violence targeting minorities and women, the destruction of cultural heritage, and the dismantling of the legacy of Bangladesh’s Liberation War. These developments signal a troubling decline in democratic norms and civil liberties under the current government.

The memorandum was submitted to 10 Downing Street on 9 June by the UK Human Rights International delegation, which included its Chair, Abdul Ahad Chowdhury, Secretary Jamal Khan, Mifatul Noor, Samirun Chowdhury, Rasel Ahmed, Kabir Miah, and Abdullah Al Amin Shuvo.

In the memorandum, they urge the UK government to refrain from legitimising the regime through high-profile engagements and instead concentrate on supporting Bangladesh’s democratic transition. They emphasise the significance of international pressure and diplomatic efforts in promoting human rights and restoring democratic governance in Banglades