The Head of the Interim Government of Bangladesh, Professor Dr. Muhammad Yunus, arrived at London Heathrow Airport this morning at 7:05 AM, He was welcomed by the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to the UK, Abida Islam.

“This is a very important visit,” said acting Foreign Secretary Ruhul Alam Siddique, noting that Professor Yunus will meet His Majesty King Charles III, At that time, he will receive the ‘King Charles Harmony Award’ from King Charles and hold bilateral talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, alongside other high-level engagements.

“The relationship between Bangladesh and the UK is very deep and diverse,” he added, emphasising that the visit will play a significant role in strengthening bilateral relations.

In addition, Bangladesh will prioritize the issue of bringing back laundered money. The Chief Advisor is scheduled to return to the country on June 14.