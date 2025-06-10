First flight with 369 hajj pilgrims returns

A total of 369 Bangladeshi pilgrims returned home from Saudi Arabia on Tuesday morning after performing hajj.

A Saudia Airlines flight SV-3803, carrying the pilgrims, landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 10:54AM.

Chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB), Air Vice-Marshal Md Manzur Kabir Bhuiyan greeted the returning pilgrims with flowers at the boarding bridge, expressing appreciation for their safe journey and successful completion of Hajj.

According to the airport authority, more than 2,500 pilgrims are expected to arrive today by seven scheduled return flights.

The final return flight is set to land on July 11, completing the repatriation of all Bangladeshi pilgrims.