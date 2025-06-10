Actress Tanin Subha passes away

Renowned actress Tanin Subha has died after battling critical health complications while on life support, her close colleague Shirin Shila confirmed Tuesday night.

Her passing has cast a shadow of grief among her fans and the entertainment community.

Shirin Shila shared the heartbreaking news on social media, writing, “Tanin Subha is no more. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. She left us at 7:57 PM tonight.”

Tanin Subha had been declared clinically dead last Sunday by her doctors, despite some cardiac activity. Her brain functions had ceased, and she was kept on life support as her family, especially her husband, deliberated on final decisions. Eventually, the life support was withdrawn.

The actress’s health suddenly deteriorated on June 2. Initially treated at a clinic in Aftabnagar, she was later admitted to an ICU in a hospital in Banani when her condition worsened. For advanced treatment, she was transferred to a private hospital in Dhanmondi, where she remained on life support until her death.

Tanin Subha began her media career on January 1, 2012, after participating in a Closeup One audition. She initially pursued music but soon shifted her focus to acting. Her debut was in a commercial, followed by a television drama titled Jomoj opposite Mosharraf Karim. Though her first film Obastob Bhalobasha was never released, she gained recognition with her role in the movie Matir Pori.

Over her career, she appeared in several notable films including Bhalo Theko, Tui Amar, Demag, Begum Jan, Bir Bangali, and Raja Rani’r Golpo. At the time of her passing, she had several projects awaiting release, among them Bir Mata, Dui Rajkonna, and Premer Bandhon.