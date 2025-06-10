Bangladesh fall 2-1 to Singapore despite Shamit-Hamza spark

Bangladesh fell just short of a comeback in a spirited display against Singapore on Tuesday night, losing 1–2 in a crucial Asian Cup qualifier at a packed Bangabandhu National Stadium.

Despite the defeat, debutant Shamit Shome and captain Hamza Choudhury led a vibrant performance that earned the admiration of home supporters.

Singapore, ranked 22 places above Bangladesh, struck twice before the hour mark, putting the hosts on the back foot. However, buoyed by a passionate crowd, Bangladesh launched a determined fightback, with Rakib Hossain scoring in the 67th minute to reduce the deficit.

“It was heartbreaking to lose despite creating more chances,” said Bangladesh coach Javier Cabrera. “But the team fought bravely, and the crowd was magnificent.”

Bangladesh dominated possession and carved out several opportunities, particularly in the second half. Yet, a lack of clinical finishing proved costly. The result complicates Bangladesh’s path in Group C of the qualifiers. Following India’s 0–1 loss to Hong Kong, both Hong Kong and Singapore now lead the group with four points each, while Bangladesh and India trail with one point apiece.

Bangladesh began aggressively, pressing high and seeking to unsettle Singapore early. The home side created the first real chance in the 16th minute when Shakil Ahad Tipu’s cross found Rakib in the box, but the forward failed to make contact.

Singapore opened the scoring in the final moments of the first half. A long throw caused confusion in the box, drawing goalkeeper Mitul Marma off his line. The loose ball fell to Song Ui Yong, whose composed finish gave Singapore a 1–0 lead.

In the second half, Bangladesh adjusted tactics but conceded again in the 59th minute. Hamiz Syahin’s long-range effort was parried by Mitul, but Ikhsan Fandi capitalized on the rebound to double Singapore’s advantage.

Refusing to surrender, Bangladesh ramped up the pressure. Hamza Choudhury orchestrated the midfield, and in the 67th minute, his through ball caught the Singapore defense off guard. Rakib latched onto it and coolly slotted home.

One of the night’s standout performers was Shamit Shome. The young midfielder created five key chances in the first half alone, frequently unlocking the Singapore defense. Unfortunately, forwards Rakib and Fahmidul Islam were unable to convert several of those opportunities.

Bangladesh came closest to equalizing in the final 10 minutes, with wave after wave of attack forcing Singapore into desperate defending. The visitors, however, held firm to secure a hard-earned victory.

Bangladesh’s young side left the field to a standing ovation, their energetic display offering hope despite the result.