Consensus Commission wants to move towards a national charter soon: Ali Riaz

National Consensus Commission Vice-chairman Professor Ali Riaz today said the commission wants to move towards a national charter by establishing a consensus as soon as possible.

He said this at the beginning of the extended meeting with Jamaat-e-Islami at the LD Hall of Jatiya Sangsad (JS) here, said a commission release.

He said the commission will conclude the initial stage of discussions with the political parties in a day or two and will soon start the second phase of discussions to create a national charter.

Commission Members Justice Md. Emdadul Haque, Dr. Badiul Alam Majumder, Safar Raj Hossain, Dr. Iftekharuzzaman and Md. Ayub Mia and Chief Adviser’s Special Assistant Monir Haider were present.

Nayeb-e-Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Dr. Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher led the party’s 11-mmeber delegation in the meeting.

Jamaat-e-Islami submitted its opinion to the National Consensus Commission on the proposals of the Reform Commission on March 20.

In that context, the commission held discussions with the party on April 26.

Extended discussions were held today on the unfinished issues of that day, said the release.