UK lawmakers meet CA Yunus in London

A delegation of British parliamentarians from the All Party Parliamentary Group met with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday in London, engaging in discussions centered on shared priorities and deepening bilateral cooperation.

The meeting, held at Professor Yunus’s hotel residence, was attended by key members of the Chief Adviser’s delegation, including Special Envoy Lutfey Siddiqi, National Security Adviser Dr. Khalilur Rahman, Bangladesh Bank Governor Ahsan H. Mansur, Principal Coordinator for SDG Affairs Lamiya Morshed, Foreign Secretary Dr. Md Nazrul Islam, and Bangladesh’s High Commissioner to the UK, Abida Islam.

Earlier in the day, Professor Yunus held separate talks with Wouter van Wersch, Executive Vice President of Airbus, and Charles Wyley, Executive Vice President of Menzies Aviation. Discussions with both executives focused on fostering mutual collaboration in aviation, investment, and sustainable development.

Later today, Professor Yunus is also scheduled to meet with the Commonwealth Secretary General in another high-profile engagement.

Professor Yunus arrived in London on Tuesday morning, marking the start of a four-day official visit aimed at revitalizing ties between Bangladesh and the United Kingdom, with an emphasis on trade, economic cooperation, and strategic partnerships. His Emirates flight touched down at Heathrow Airport at 7:05 a.m. local time, where he was received by High Commissioner Abida Islam.

“This is a very important visit,” said Acting Foreign Secretary Ruhul Alam Siddique. “Professor Yunus is scheduled to meet His Majesty King Charles III and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, along with other senior figures, to discuss key areas of cooperation. The relationship between Bangladesh and the UK is both deep and multifaceted, and this visit will significantly strengthen that bond.”

A highlight of the visit will be the conferral of the Harmony Award 2025 on Professor Yunus by King Charles III in recognition of his global contributions to peace, sustainability, and environmental harmony. The award ceremony is set to take place on June 12 at St James’s Palace. Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon received the honour in 2024.