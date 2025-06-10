FIFA’s billion-dollar Club World Cup faces both excitement, skepticism

With a staggering $1 billion prize fund and top clubs from around the world set to compete, FIFA’s expanded Club World Cup is aiming to become a major event in the football calendar.

The 32-team tournament, taking place across the United States from June 14 to July 13, is being touted as a historic new chapter in club football. But despite the hype, it has drawn criticism over its timing, relevance, and potential impact on player welfare.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino described the competition as something “never seen before,” suggesting it will bring the excitement of the World Cup to club football. However, concerns remain over its ability to draw fans, particularly for group-stage matches involving lesser-known clubs.

FIFPRO, the global players’ union, has warned about the strain on players, many of whom are coming off long domestic seasons. Players like Marcus Thuram of Inter Milan and PSG’s Desire Doue have already featured in UEFA and international matches before rejoining their clubs for the FIFA event. The lack of rest between seasons has sparked concern over burnout and long-term player health.

While marquee matchups featuring European and South American giants are expected to fill stadiums, it’s less clear how fixtures like South Korea’s Ulsan HD vs. South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns on June 17 in Orlando will fare with U.S. audiences. FIFA is banking on star power, brand recognition, and broad media access—like free DAZN streaming—to capture global attention.

Twelve teams from Europe are participating, including heavyweights like Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, and newly crowned Champions League winners PSG. South America is represented by six clubs, including Brazilian powerhouses Botafogo and Flamengo, and Argentine rivals River Plate and Boca Juniors.

There’s strong North American representation too, with MLS clubs Inter Miami, Seattle Sounders, and Los Angeles FC joined by Mexican sides Pachuca and Monterrey. Africa and Asia each have four clubs, with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal and Egypt’s Al Ahly among the notable names.

FIFA hopes the enormous prize pool—which includes a potential $125 million payday for the winner—will ensure clubs take the competition seriously. While the current plan is to host the tournament every four years, its future frequency could depend on the success of this inaugural edition.

Should it fail to capture the imagination of fans and clubs alike, critics may question whether the tournament deserves a place in an already packed global football calendar. But if it proves a hit, it could quickly become a regular fixture.