Father, daughter drown while swimming during Eid vacation

A man and his daughter drowned while swimming in a pond in Hamidpur village of Moulvibazar’s Juri upazila this afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Babul Ahmed Babu, 60, a brick-field owner, and his 18-year-old daughter Halima Mohammad of Hamidpur village under Jaifor Nagar union in the same upazila, said Juri Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Murshedul Alam Bhuiyan.

Halima, a student of Viqarunnesa Noon School and College, was scheduled to sit for this year’s Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations, said the OC.

OC Murshedul also said Babul, who lived with his family in Dhaka, went to his ancestral home to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha. Around 4:00pm today, he took his daughter to the pond at their residence to teach her how to swim.

Halima slipped and went into deep water while learning to swim. Her father also drowned while attempting to save her.

Relatives rescued both and rushed them to Kulaura Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared them dead, he said.

The bodies were handed over to the family, the police official added.