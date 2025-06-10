CA Yunus to meet BNP’s Tarique in London on Friday

Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus is set to meet BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman during his visit to the United Kingdom.

The meeting will take place in a London hotel from 9am to 11am local time on Friday, according to BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

Speaking to reporters at the BNP Chairperson’s Office in Dhaka’s Gulshan on Tuesday, he said: “The chief advisor invited our acting chairman. The meeting will be held at the hotel where he [Yunus] is staying.”

Although the meeting was not on the chief advisor’s official itinerary, speculation about it had been brewing in political circles since the trip was announced.