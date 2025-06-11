Covid-19 testing to resume at public hospitals

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has announced that testing will resume at selected public hospitals across the country on a limited scale within the next 10 days.

Professor Dr. Halimur Rashid, Director of the DGHS’s Infectious Diseases Control Wing, confirmed on Tuesday that testing will initially begin at hospitals equipped with RT-PCR laboratories.

“We are preparing to restart Covid-19 testing at government hospitals where RT-PCR labs are available. Instructions have already been issued,” Dr. Rashid said, speaking to the media.

Testing will begin at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Mugda Medical College Hospital, and Chattogram Medical College Hospital, as well as at divisional medical college hospitals in Rajshahi, Khulna, Barisal, Sylhet, and Mymensingh.

The DGHS is currently coordinating with local pharmaceutical companies to source testing kits and has directed the Central Medical Stores Depot (CMSD) to import kits from abroad if necessary.

Only individuals showing symptoms of Covid-19 or those referred by registered physicians will be eligible for testing during this initial phase. Testing facilities may be expanded if the infection rate continues to rise.

Dr. Rashid urged the public to stay vigilant and practice preventive measures, including mask-wearing, hand hygiene, and staying home if symptoms appear.