At least 290 dead in Air India crash; sole British survivor identified

At least 290 people have been confirmed dead after an Air India passenger jet crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport on Friday morning, Indian health officials said.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, bound for London, struck a nearby doctors’ hostel on the airport’s perimeter, leaving its tail section protruding from the building.

The death toll includes passengers, crew, and individuals on the ground, according to police. Only one person survived the crash — a British national of Indian origin.

Sole survivor speaks from hospital

Air India confirmed that 241 of the 242 people aboard the flight were killed. The sole survivor has been identified as Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, a British citizen originally from Leicester. Video footage from the scene appears to show Ramesh walking away from the wreckage moments after the crash.

Speaking from his hospital bed, Ramesh told his family he was “fine,” according to his cousin, Ajay Valgi. “Yes, at least the family is happy that he’s okay, but we’re still upset about the brother,” Valgi said. Ramesh was seated next to his brother, who did not survive.

Investigation underway

India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has launched a formal inquiry into the crash. Investigators from the United States and United Kingdom are being dispatched to assist. The cause of the crash is not yet known.

This marks the first major accident involving a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. Flightradar24 confirmed the aircraft type, and Boeing has expressed its willingness to fully cooperate with the investigation.

Boeing responds, cancels Paris Air Show appearance

Boeing President and CEO Kelly Ortberg said he had spoken with Air India Chairman N. Chandrasekaran, offering “full support” and confirming a Boeing team is ready to aid investigators. Ortberg has since canceled his planned appearance at the Paris Air Show next week.

Ahmedabad airport resumes limited operations

Ahmedabad Airport, which halted operations following the crash, has since resumed limited flights. The airport is managed by India’s Adani Group.

This is India’s first fatal aviation incident since 2020, when an Air India Express plane skidded off a runway and crashed in Kerala, killing 21 people. Air India, once state-owned, was acquired by Tata Group in 2022 and recently merged with Vistara, its joint venture with Singapore Airlines, in 2024.

Air safety under renewed scrutiny

While India is now the world’s third-largest and fastest-growing aviation market, the crash has raised fresh concerns about air safety and infrastructure. Air India has faced several high-profile accidents over the years, leading to ongoing efforts to improve oversight — but challenges remain.

According to the World Health Organization, aviation incidents contribute to broader global safety risks, with air travel accidents often triggering reviews of protocols, training, and manufacturing standards.