Yunus–Tarique meeting begins in London

Chief Advisor Professor Muhammad Yunus and BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman have begun a one-on-one meeting in London.

The meeting started at 9:00 AM local time on Friday (2:00 PM Bangladesh time), at Dorchester Hotel. While specific agenda details remain undisclosed, the high-level discussion is expected to focus on Bangladesh’s current political landscape and potential steps toward a resolution.

Prior to the meeting, both leaders arrived at the venue separately. Tarique Rahman was accompanied by BNP Standing Committee Member and Chairperson’s Foreign Affairs Advisory Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, as well as his International Affairs Advisor Humayun Kabir.

The meeting drew attention from BNP supporters, who gathered in large numbers outside the hotel from the morning, holding placards and chanting slogans.

The two-hour-long discussion is being viewed by political observers and diplomats alike as a potentially pivotal step toward resolving the ongoing political deadlock in Bangladesh. According to trusted sources, the timeline for the upcoming general election topped the meeting’s agenda.

In a recent national address before Eid, Dr. Yunus proposed holding the next general elections in the first half of April 2026. However, BNP is expected to request a revision of this timeline, citing practical concerns. Party sources indicate BNP may be willing to move away from its earlier demand for an election before December but remains firm on opposing an April date.

BNP argues that April is unsuitable for elections due to intense summer heat and seasonal storms. Additionally, with Ramadan and Eid preceding that period, the party claims electioneering would become impractical.

Sources say BNP is hopeful the interim government will reconsider the timing and bring elections forward. If April remains non-negotiable, BNP insiders suggest that February could emerge as a compromise month acceptable to both sides.

The meeting also reportedly touched upon the possible removal of controversial advisors from the interim government. BNP had earlier objected to three particular advisors, and top leaders are believed to have raised the issue in today’s discussion. According to BNP’s senior leadership, the neutrality of the interim government can only be ensured if those linked to the former “autocratic and beneficiary” Awami League regime are excluded.

Though structural reforms may also come up, insiders say Tarique Rahman is unlikely to initiate this subject. However, he has been given full authority by the BNP Standing Committee to respond if the issue is raised by Professor Yunus.

On the government’s side, the specific discussion points remain unclear. However, sources speculate that fundamental reforms and justice for extrajudicial killings during the July movement may be included.

The highly anticipated meeting has sparked intense speculation at both national and international levels, especially surrounding key issues such as election timelines, political reforms, and the “July Charter.” Analysts also believe that Tarique Rahman’s potential return to Bangladesh and the assurance of his security might have been quietly discussed.

Despite the widespread attention, no official agenda was released prior to the meeting. In a video message on Thursday, the Chief Advisor’s Press Secretary, Shafiqul Alam, stated, “There is no fixed agenda for this meeting. When Professor Yunus and Tarique Rahman sit together, any issue concerning Bangladesh’s current situation may come up.”

He confirmed that discussions could encompass the current political climate, the next national election, and the broader “July Charter” reform framework.