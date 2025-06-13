CA honoured with ‘King Charles III Harmony Award’

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus was awarded the prestigious King Charles III Harmony Award on Thursday at a ceremony held at St James’s Palace in London.

His Majesty King Charles III personally presented the award to Prof Yunus, recognising his lifelong efforts to promote harmony between people, nature and the environment. The award honours his transformative work in uplifting marginalised communities and fostering peace and sustainability.

“This is a wonderful honour,” Prof Yunus said during the ceremony. “It is a recognition of the work we have done to empower vulnerable communities and reflects the values that His Majesty also upholds.”

He expressed hope that the award would inspire young people in Bangladesh to work towards building the country of their dreams. “This recognition will energise the youth to pursue harmony, sustainability, and social progress,” he added.

Prior to the ceremony, King Charles welcomed Prof Yunus to a private audience at Buckingham Palace. The half-hour meeting focused on shared interests, including environmental sustainability and global development challenges.

King Charles established the Harmony Awards in June 2024 to highlight outstanding contributions to sustainable living and harmony with nature. The inaugural recipient was former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon.

The King Charles III Harmony Award is conferred annually by The King’s Foundation—a UK-based charity established in 1990 by then-Prince of Wales. The award celebrates individuals who demonstrate long-term commitment to sustainable development and humanitarian values.

The Foundation highlighted Prof Yunus’s global influence through his advocacy for social business, his pioneering work in microfinance, and his dedication to poverty alleviation and environmental responsibility.