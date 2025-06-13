More than 100 airstrikes in Iran in 5 phases so far

Israel has launched a series of massive airstrikes across Iran, targeting multiple key locations in what appears to be a highly coordinated military operation.

According to an unnamed Israeli military official cited by The Times of Israel, the strikes have been carried out in five distinct phases.

At least eight major locations across Iran have been hit, with over a hundred airstrikes reported so far.

Among the casualties are reportedly Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) chief, Hossein Salami, and two nuclear scientists.

Loud explosions have been heard in Tehran following the attacks. In response to the escalation, Israel has shut down its airspace.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that the military campaign will continue “for as long as necessary.”