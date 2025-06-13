Iran launches counterattack on Israel: IDF

Iran launched a counterattack on Israel, firing nearly 100 drones toward Israeli territory in response to an airstrike in Tehran, according to IDF spokesperson Brigadier General Effi Defrin, reports BBC.

The IDF spokesperson stated that measures are being taken to intercept the drones launched toward Israeli territory.

Earlier, after 4:00 AM local time on Friday, Israel conducted multiple airstrikes in the Iranian capital Tehran. The primary targets of Israel’s attack were nuclear and military installations located in and around Tehran.

Immediately after the attack on Iran, Israeli government declared a state of emergency in the country. Defense Minister Israel Katz announced the emergency, saying, “Iran may launch a counterattack on Israel very soon.”

Following Israeli strikes in Iran, the country’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei strongly condemned the attack.

He stated that the assault was proof of Israel’s “barbaric nature.” Warning Israel, he said, “Through this attack, Israel has paved the way for its own tragic fate, the consequences of which it will inevitably face.”