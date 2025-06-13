Chelsea eye statement return to elite with Club World Cup campaign in US

After clinching a long-awaited return to the Champions League on the final day of the Premier League season, Chelsea now have an early opportunity to prove they belong among football’s elite once again — this time on the global stage at the expanded FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.

New head coach Enzo Maresca guided the Blues to a fourth-place finish by beating Nottingham Forest in their final league game, capping off a turbulent but ultimately successful campaign. Their qualification for the Club World Cup was secured by winning the Champions League in 2021.

Chelsea begin their Group D campaign against MLS side Los Angeles FC on Monday in Atlanta. LAFC, who replaced disqualified Club Leon after edging Club America in a play-off, will be familiar to Blues fans — their squad includes former Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud, though the 38-year-old is used more sparingly these days.

The Blues then face tougher tests in Philadelphia against Brazil’s Flamengo — managed by ex-Chelsea and Atletico Madrid defender Filipe Luis — and Tunisia’s Esperance, considered the weakest team in the group despite dominating their domestic league in recent years.

Progression from the group would set up potential blockbuster knockout clashes with Bayern Munich or Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain. Chelsea previously lifted the Club World Cup trophy in 2022, beating Palmeiras in the final under the old format.

One major point of interest will be new signing Liam Delap, the 22-year-old striker signed from relegated Ipswich Town for £30 million. Delap, who scored 12 goals in the Premier League last season, beat out competition from Manchester United to join the Blues and will look to address Chelsea’s long-standing striker woes.

With Nicolas Jackson inconsistent and Christopher Nkunku struggling for form, Delap offers fresh firepower up front. Like Cole Palmer — Chelsea’s breakout star of the season — Delap came through Manchester City’s academy and brings high potential.

Palmer, who dazzled in the Conference League final win over Real Betis, missed last summer’s US tour but is set to be a key figure in this campaign. Maresca spoke highly of the 23-year-old playmaker.

“Palmer is up there with the very best, top players who can produce something at any moment,” Maresca said. “It’s a chance for him to experience the environment there and introduce himself to North America.”

Chelsea’s win over Betis in Poland handed Maresca his first trophy as manager, and another strong run this summer would signal continued momentum for a youthful squad tipped to grow in the coming years.

“People said we couldn’t win because we’re too young, because we’re inexperienced,” Maresca said after securing Champions League football. “Unfortunately for them, they’ve all been wrong.”

For Chelsea’s American co-owner Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, success in the tournament carries both sporting and financial incentive — with nearly £100 million on offer for the winner.

While Chelsea aren’t viewed as favourites — with Manchester City, Real Madrid, and PSG leading the pack — they are expected to reach the quarterfinals. However, doubts still linger over Maresca’s possession-heavy approach, especially after Palmer admitted being “sick” of slow sideways passing in the Conference League final.

Another trophy, though, could help Maresca win over the sceptics and further steady Chelsea’s revival.