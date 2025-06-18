Mini Malaysia, big flavours

Dhaka’s culinary landscape is undergoing a vibrant transformation. Gone are the days when dining beyond Bengali staples meant choosing between Chinese, Thai, Indian, or a handful of Italian options. Today, the city’s food scene boasts a rich palate of global flavours, from Turkish and Moroccan to Mexican and French delights.

Adding to this growing diversity is Mini Malaysia, a new restaurant in Dhanmondi that brings authentic Malaysian cuisine to the heart of the capital. The restaurant is the brainchild of Ayesha Hossain Shahnila, former principal of Oxford International School.

“I’ve always been passionate about cooking and was deeply concerned about the quality of food served in schools,” Ayesha shared. “In 2015, I took a course in Food & Beverage management and started a canteen at Oxford to offer students healthier, quality meals.”

Ayesha’s journey into the food business began in 2019 with Ohana, a Hawaiian restaurant that quickly became known for its seafood offerings. “My elder daughter studied at the University of Hawai’i, and I wanted to bring a piece of that culture to Bangladesh. At the time, there were no dedicated seafood spots in the Dhanmondi area,” she said.

Her connection to Malaysian cuisine came through her son, who completed his higher studies in Malaysia. Ayesha spent considerable time there during his academic years, which helped her develop a deep appreciation for the country’s culinary traditions.

“A large number of Bangladeshi remittance workers are based in Malaysia,” she noted. “Most can’t afford to bring their families over to experience their life or the food they eat. I wanted Mini Malaysia to be a tribute to them. Now, when they visit home, they can share a taste of their second home with their loved ones right here in Dhaka.”

For this venture, Ayesha partnered with a Malaysian chef named Amreen Hossain. Both Ayesha and Amreen have curated the menu with a joint effort.

“Our menu stays true to authentic Malaysian flavours,” Amreen shared. “But we’ve made a few subtle tweaks to better suit Bangladeshi palates, without compromising the essence of the original dishes.”