New 600-seat theatre to open in London shopping centre after permission granted to convert former Debenhams

A former Debenhams department store in the Westfield shopping centre in White City is to be turned into a new 600-person theatre after the venue was granted planning permission.

Capital Theatre, a joint venture by Karl Sydow and Adam Kenwright, is to open with a run of Dirty Dancing: The Classic Story Live on Stage this autumn.

Its licence was approved in February, allowing it to show plays until 12.30am Monday to Sunday and opening hours until 1am – and it was granted planning permission to become a theatre.

Four objections were received to the licensing application, with one person with two young children writing: “I understand people need to have a release, time to have a drink, however the limit is when I am threatened at my own house. I would feel much safer with less drunk people around, not more.”

Sue Dowling, a Partner at Blandy & Blandy representing the applicant, told councillors at the meeting the intention is not for the venue to be alcohol-led, and that while there will be some dancing after the show, this will allow for a more gradual dispersal of attendees rather than a mass exodus.

Mr Sydow and Mr Kenwright, on behalf of Capital Theatre, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) at the time they were “thrilled” with the approval “and look forward to joining the Westfield London and Hammersmith and Fulham communities”.

The application then went before the council’s Planning and Development Control Committee last week, filed by Westfield, and was requesting a change of use of the premises from retail to a show venue.

Planning officers recommended the proposal be approved, writing in a report presented to the committee: “The…show is an immersive experience with guests seated within a large auditorium based around the theme of the popular film version of Dirty Dancing. Guests will be served a meal and drinks whilst the DDTP shows goes on around them.

“Following the meal the central tables are cleared away and guests are invited to join in with the full dancing and singing experience of Dirty Dancing! The Party. The ‘food and drink’ element of the proposal is ancillary to the main use of the building as a theatrical show venue. The public will only be able to dine within the proposed development in combination with viewing the show.”

Contributions of £275,000 have been agreed to be paid by the applicant to the Law Enforcement Team, CCTV and other local improvements.

Unlike the Licensing Committee meeting earlier this year there were no objectors speaking at planning, though four objections were again filed against the submission.

Cllr Patrick Walsh noted the connectivity of the location and its proximity to both bus and tube routes.

“In terms of the dispersal and being able to get to and from the site this seems remarkably well equipped in that respect,” he said.

Officers told the committee while the auditorium has a capacity of 600 people the intention is they will leave in ‘dribs and drabs’ and will be guided away from residential side-streets.

The committee unanimously approved the change of use. Capital Theatre was approached for comment.