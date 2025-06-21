IDF claims interception of 40 Iranian drones

Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced that it successfully intercepted around 40 drones launched from Iran overnight, preventing them from breaching Israeli airspace.

According to a statement cited by Al Jazeera, Israeli military reported that approximately 40 drones launched from Iran late last night were destroyed by Israeli air defense systems before they could enter its airspace.

With this latest wave, IDF claims it has now intercepted over 470 drones since the beginning of the current conflict, boasting a reported interception success rate of nearly 99%.

Military officials described the ongoing defense effort as highly effective, crediting advanced aerial defense technologies and coordinated military response strategies.

The recent drone assault is part of heightened tensions in the region, raising concerns of further escalation between Iran and Israel.