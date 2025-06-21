Khamenei shortlists three successors amid security concerns: NYT

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has selected three senior clerics as potential successors in an effort to ensure a swift and stable transition of power, according to a report by The New York Times.

The rare pre-emptive move reflects Khamenei’s concerns over his personal security amid tensions with Israel and the United States, who he reportedly fears may attempt to assassinate him.

Quoting an unnamed Iranian official, the report said that Khamenei’s decision is aimed at maintaining national order and continuity of leadership, especially as the country remains embroiled in conflict.

The clerics’ names have not been made public, but the official emphasized that Khamenei’s son, Mojtaba Khamenei, is not among the shortlisted candidates.

The Assembly of Experts, powerful religious body responsible for selecting Iran’s Supreme Leader, is expected to choose the next leader from among these three nominees. Normally, this process takes several months, with clerics considering multiple candidates from their own deliberations.

However, Khamenei’s unprecedented intervention is intended to streamline the process and avoid a power vacuum during a time of national and regional instability.

Iranian officials say the selection process will now proceed with greater urgency and focus under the Supreme Leader’s guidance.