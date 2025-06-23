Chhatak Education Trust UK announces new initiatives

The Chhatak Education Trust has launched a series of new initiatives to strengthen its educational and community engagement efforts, following a meeting of its Executive Committee held on 17 June 2025 at East London’s Microbusiness Centre.

Chaired by Ruhul Amin and conducted by Secretary Ansar Ahmed Ullah, the meeting brought together EC members, including Treasurer Askor Ali. The EC members who attended and participated in the discussion included Vice Chair Moulana Mohammed Mujahid Uddin, Vice Chair Sharif Ullah, Vice Chair Afzal Raja Choudhury, Vice Chair Mahmud Ali, Vice Chair Akmal Hussain, Treasurer Askor Ali, Joint Secretary Monsuz Zaman Mohon, Joint Secretary Anwar Hussain, Joint Secretary Ruhul Amin (Ex-Cllr), Organising Secretary Abdul Tuahid, Organising Secretary Md Abu Shahid, Education Secretary Dr Shamim Ahmed, Scholarship Secretary Arshad Ahmed, Health Secretary Mizanur Rahman, and trustees Helal Miah, Suruj Miah, Misbah Uzzaman, and Md Nawaj Shorif.

The committee reviewed the outcomes of its previous meeting in Birmingham, where key decisions were made to launch a student debate in Chhatak, establish a subcommittee to explore investment opportunities, and consider setting up a permanent base in the region. However, the progress of the investment subcommittee has been delayed due to the serious illness of member Shujon Miah.

Several significant resolutions were passed during the latest meeting, signalling the Trust’s ongoing commitment to educational development and trustee engagement.

A student debate programme in Chhatak, initially proposed by Alomgir Shahriar, has been formally approved. Shahriar will lead the initiative in collaboration with Education Secretary Dr Shamim Ahmed and Scholarship Secretary Arshad Ahmed.

The Trust will host a reception in mid-July to recognise the trustees who have achieved the highest academic qualifications. Helal Miah and former Councillor Ruhul Amin will organise the event.

To encourage trustee participation and social interaction, a summer trip to Worthing is planned for August. Dr Shamim Ahmed and Arshad Ahmed will supervise the outing.

Treasurer Askor Ali reported on the Trust’s current bank balance. He also confirmed that a complete list of paid-up members is available and up to date.

With the current committee’s term having come to an end, the Executive Committee resolved to hold its next Annual General Meeting (AGM) before the close of 2025, preferably in November. A new committee will be elected at the AGM.

The Chhatak Education Trust continues to strengthen its presence in the UK while remaining dedicated to supporting educational advancement in Bangladesh. The recent decisions reflect its dual mission of fostering community engagement and broadening learning opportunities for students in Chhatak.