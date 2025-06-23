Man charged with murder of woman after gas blast

A man has been charged with murdering his partner who was found fatally stabbed after a gas explosion at her home in north London.

Clifton George, 44, of Dumont Road, was also charged with arson with intent to endanger life after Annabel Rook, 46, was found fatally injured on Dumont Road in Stoke Newington just before 05:00 BST on Tuesday.

Mr George, who was found with slash injuries, appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court where he was remanded in custody to next appear at the Old Bailey on 25 June.

Acting Det Ch Supt Brittany Clarke said: “We ask that the public refrain from speculation and respect their privacy at this time, and we thank the Hackney community for their ongoing support.”

Police were called at 04:57 to reports of a gas explosion with a person trapped inside the property.

Six fire engines and 40 firefighters were also called to the scene.

The front bay window of the property was completely blown out, with debris including plants, wooden shutters and glass scattered across the street.

The family of Ms Rook, who worked for a charity she co-founded called Mama Suze CIC, which supports refugee and migrant women, is being supported by specialist officers, the Metropolitan Police said.

In a statement on Sunday, issued though the police, her family said they were “struggling to come to terms with this terrible tragedy.

“Annabel was a truly wonderful woman. She touched the hearts of so many.

“She gave her life to helping the vulnerable and the disadvantaged, whether it was in refugee camps in Africa or setting up MamaSuze in London, to enhance the lives of survivors of forced displacement and gender-based violence.”