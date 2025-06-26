Kona ends 6-yr marriage in heartfelt divorce announcement

PopularBangladeshi singer Dilshad Nahar Kona has publicly announced her divorce from her husband Golam Mohammad Iftekhar Gohin after six years of marriage.

In a heartfelt Facebook post on Wednesday, Kona shared that the separation was finalised on June 16, 2025.

Describing the decision as extremely difficult, she said that the divorce took place with mutual understanding and respect.

“Birth, death, marriage – everything happens by the will of Allah. Likewise, any separation also happens by His will,” Kona wrote. “We will always remain respectful to each other and seek peace and dignity as we move into a new chapter of our lives.”

She saught prayers and support from her well-wishers, adding that she now intends to focus entirely on her musical career, which has been the foundation of her public journey.

Kona concluded her message by expressing gratitude to her fans for their continued love and support, asking for the same respect and understanding in the days to come.