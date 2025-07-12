World Bank’s new VP visits Dhaka

Johannes Zutt, the newly appointed World Bank Vice President for the South Asia Region, is set to arrive in Dhaka on Saturday, marking Bangladesh as his first official tour in the new role.

During his four-day official visit, Zutt is scheduled to meet Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed, Bangladesh Bank Governor Dr Ahsan H Mansur, and other senior government officials and private sector representatives, according to a media release.

Zutt assumed his role as World Bank Vice President for the South Asia Region on July 1, 2025.

Bangladesh is his first official visit in the new role, and he previously served as the World Bank’s Country Director for Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal from 2013-2015.

A Dutch national, Zutt joined the World Bank in 1999 and has taken positions of increasing responsibility.

He most recently served as the World Bank’s Country Director for Brazil.

Before this he was the Director for Strategy, Results, Risk and Learning in the Operational Policy and Country Services (OPCS) Vice Presidency.

He has also served as Country Director for Turkiye, Comoros, Eritrea, Kenya, Rwanda, Seychelles and Somalia.

Zutt said he has very fond memories of Bangladesh, its people, and the friendships I have made there as he was always impressed by the resilience and creativity of the Bangladeshi people and their determination to build a better future for their children.

“I look forward to returning to Bangladesh to see firsthand the transformative changes that have been achieved over the ten years since I left my role as Country Director. The World Bank remains committed to helping Bangladesh to maintain a sustainable and inclusive growth path and create more and better jobs for the two million youths entering the job market every year,” he added.