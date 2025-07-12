To prevent son’s ‘extramarital affair’ mother spread bomb hoax inside Biman

‘Extramarital affair’ was behind the fake bomb threat news on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines’ Dhaka-Kathmandu flight.

Three persons, so far, been arrested over the incident. They are Imran, his friend Imon’s wife Tahmina and Imon’s wife Rasheda Begum.

RAB said family issue involved in this incident. Mother made a phone call and informed a false news of bomb hoax inside the flight to halt son’s traveling to Kathmandu with his girlfriend.

RAB Director General and Additional IGP AKM Shahidur Rahman disclosed the information at a press briefing at Karwan Bazar on Saturday morning.

The bomb threat prompted a three-hour security sweep inside BG-373 flight.

On Friday, the false announcement was made via an anonymous phone call claiming that there was a bomb on the Kathmandu-bound aircraft. Then the flight was emergency landedHazrat Shahjalal International Airport. Bu after searching, there found no bombs.”

RAB DG said, “Preliminary investigations revealed that the woman was the mother of a man named Imon. She alongwith Imon’s wife made the call following advice from one of Imon’s friends to prevent him from traveling to Kathmandu with his girlfriend.