A political party spreading propaganda against Jubo Dal: Monayem

President of Jubo Dal Abdul Monayem Munna has alleged that a political party is deliberately engaged in spreading propaganda against the Jubo Dal being envious with its popularity among youths.

He expressed deep concern over the recent violence and law and order situation in the country.

Abdul Monayem, at a press conference at the party’s central office at Nayapaltan on Saturday,warned everyone against the conspiracy saying, all must remain vigilant so that none can deteriorate law and order.

He said, Jubo Dal and Chatra dal strongly condemned the brutal murder of Lal Chand, alias Sohag in Old Dhaka’s Mitford area.

Senior leaders of Jubo Dal, Swechasebak Dal, and Chatradal were present.

Munna said, five accused individuals linked with Lal Chand killing have been expelled permanently from the organization.

He noted that the CCTV footage of the incident clearly showed three individuals. But three separate persons were named in the case. We need to investigate if there’s any ulterior motive behind this, he said.

“We always believe in responsible politics and took immediate action when an incident occurred,” he said.

Expressing his deep concern over deterioration of the law and order in the country, the Jubo Dal president said, the entire nation is stunned by such horrific barbarity. We strongly condemn, protest, and denounce this brutality.