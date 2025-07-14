Mitford murder: 2 siblings put on 5-day remand

A Dhaka court on Monday granted five-day remands for two brothers accused in the brutal murder of a businessman near Mitford Hospital in Old Dhaka.

The accused, Sajib Bepari and Md. Rajib Bepari, were produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Masum Mia’s court on Monday.

Investigating officer, Kotwali Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md. Moniruzzaman, sought a seven-day remand for each. Following a hearing, the court approved five days of remand.

No defense lawyers were present during the proceedings.

The victim, Lal Chand alias Sohag, was reportedly killed with a stone on July 9 around 6:00 PM in Rajani Ghosh Lane, adjacent to Gate No. 3 of Sir Salimullah Medical College (Mitford Hospital).

Police filed two separate cases over the incident, one for murder and another under the Arms Act.