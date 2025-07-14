Ex-minister Qamrul denied bail

A Dhaka court has denied bail to former Food Minister Qamrul Islam in seven cases, including charges of murder, attempted murder, and extortion related to anti-discrimination protests.

Defense lawyer Aftab Mahmud Chowdhury confirmed the decision on Monday.

Three separate Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Courts in Dhaka rejected his bail petitions on Sunday. Two of the cases involve extortion in Qamrul’s electoral constituency, while the remaining five are linked to violence surrounding anti-discrimination movements.

Following rejection by the magistrate court, bail was sought in higher courts but also denied. “We will now appeal to the High Court,” said Chowdhury.

Qamrul Islam was arrested on November 18 last year from Dhaka’s Uttara sector-12. He was initially remanded in a murder case filed with New Market Police Station. He has since been remanded multiple times and remains in custody.

To date, Qamrul has been shown arrested in 23 cases, including charges stemming from the July uprising, as well as allegations of corruption and violations under the ICT Act.