No significant rise in crime, data shows

The interim government has said the claim that the incidents of crime are sharply rising in Bangladesh this year is not fully supported by available data.

“In fact, the data reveals stabilisation in major crime categories over the past 10 months,” said Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder on Monday.

Citing statistics from the Police Headquarters, the statement noted that recent media reports suggested a sharp rise in crimes this year, fuelling fear and insecurity among citizens.

Based on the official crime statistics from September 2024 to June 2025, the claim that crime is sharply rising this year is not completely supported by the data, Azad said.

These are not the hallmarks of a crime wave; in fact, some of the most serious crimes are either declining or stable, he said.

The Deputy Press Secretary said only a few crime categories have increased.

“Citizens should remain vigilant but also trust that law enforcement is maintaining control, as reflected by relatively stable crime trends,” Azad said.

He provided two tables showing the crime statistics of the last five years and the last ten months.

All statistics are provided by the police headquarters.