Uttara Plane Crash: Pilot dies, death toll reaches 20

The pilot of the Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft that crashed in Dhaka’s Uttara, Flight Lieutenant Tawkir Islam Sagar, has died from injuries sustained in the incident.Bangladesh tourism packages

He passed away at around 3:45 PM on Monday at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), according to official sources.

The F-7 BGI fighter trainer jet took off at 1:06 PM and crashed shortly afterward into the Milestone School and College campus, triggering a massive blaze that engulfed one of the school buildings. The crash occurred during school dismissal hours, when students, parents, and staff were present in large numbers.

So far, at least 20 people have been confirmed dead, including the pilot. Over 60 others, mostly students, have been admitted to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery with severe burns. Many remain in critical condition.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the aircraft was conducting a routine training flight when the crash occurred. The pilot attempted to manage the descent but ultimately lost control, resulting in the tragic accident.

Milestone teacher Mizanur Rahman said, “It was just after school had ended. The plane came crashing into the building and caught fire instantly. Students, parents, and staff began running in panic.”

Emergency response teams including eight units of the Fire Service, military personnel, two platoons of BGB, and Navy forces were deployed to the scene. Rescue operations are ongoing, with victims being airlifted to hospitals.

A day of national mourning has been declared for Tuesday, with flags at half-mast across all public and private institutions. Special prayers will be held at religious establishments across the country.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.