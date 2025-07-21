Unbeaten Bangladesh crush Nepal to clinch SAFF U-20 Women’s Title

Bangladesh were crowned unbeaten champions of the SAFF U-20 Women’s Championship after a resounding 4-0 victory over Nepal in what effectively served as the title decider on Monday (July 21) at Bashundhara Kings Arena in Dhaka.

Going into the final round-robin match, Bangladesh needed just a draw to secure the championship, while Nepal had to win to snatch the title. But the hosts, dominant throughout the tournament, left no room for doubt.

Forward Mosammat Sagorika marked her return from a three-match suspension in style, opening the scoring in the 8th minute. She latched onto a through ball, outran the Nepalese defenders, and calmly slotted past the advancing goalkeeper with a clinical finish.

Earlier in the tournament, Sagorika had scored a hat-trick against Sri Lanka and netted against Nepal before receiving a red card in the same match for an altercation with defender Simran.

Despite Nepal’s attempt to respond, including a close call in the 15th minute when a shot rebounded off the side post, Bangladesh remained in control. In the 19th minute, Munki Akter’s shot nearly doubled the lead, but Nepal’s Anisha Rai cleared the ball off the goal line.

Bangladesh entered the break with a 1-0 lead and continued their dominance in the second half, adding three more goals to complete a 4-0 rout and secure the championship with an unbeaten record.

The match began with a moment of silence in honor of the victims of a tragic military plane crash earlier in the day in Dhaka’s Uttara area, which claimed multiple lives and left many injured. Both teams observed the tribute before kickoff.

This year’s triumph comes after last year’s controversial final, where Bangladesh were named joint champions with another team following a confusing coin toss decision. That drama cast a shadow over the outcome, but this time, Bangladesh left no room for ambiguity.

India’s withdrawal from the tournament had positioned Nepal as Bangladesh’s main challenger. However, the home team proved too strong in every department, finishing top of the table and lifting the trophy in emphatic fashion.