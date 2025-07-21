Bodies to be handed over soon: CA press wing

Chief Adviser’s Press Wing announced on Monday that the bodies of the victims in the tragic plane crash at Milestone School and College campus in the capital’s Uttara, will be handed over to families immediately after completing identification.

According to the directive, the bodies of those who can be identified immediately will be released to their respective families without delay.

For victims whose identities cannot be verified on the spot, DNA test will be conducted to ensure accurate identification before handing over the remains.

The Press Wing also confirmed that the Chief Adviser is closely monitoring the condition of those injured in the incident and has directed all relevant authorities to ensure their treatment continues without disruption.

Additionally, the public has been urged not to crowd hospital premises unnecessarily, in order to allow medical personnel to carry out their duties efficiently and without interference.

Authorities have emphasized the need for calm and cooperation during this critical time as rescue, medical, and identification efforts continue.