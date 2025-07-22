Tigers triumph in nail-biter, secure series against Pakistan

Bangladesh have clinched the T20 series against Pakistan with a thrilling 8-run victory in a nail-biting second match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

This dramatic win ensures the Tigers take an unassailable lead in the series with one match still to play.

In a low-scoring encounter, Bangladesh successfully defended their total of 133 and bowled out Pakistan for 125 in 19.2 overs.

Having lost the toss and batted first, Bangladesh posted 133 all out in their allotted 20 overs. The Tigers’ innings got off to a shaky start, with changes to the batting lineup proving less effective than hoped.

In-form opener Tanzid Tamim was rested, making way for Naim Sheikh but the batter failed to capitalise on his opportunity, scoring just 3 runs off 7 balls before scooping a delivery from Faheem Ashraf to the wicketkeeper in the second over.

Captain Litton Das attempted to steady the innings at number three but couldn’t last long, dismissed for a low score while trying to accelerate. He was caught at deep mid-wicket off Salman Mirza.

Towhid Hridoy also suffered an unfortunate run-out in the fifth over due to a mix-up with Parvez Emon, departing without scoring. Emon, burdened with extra responsibility after Hridoy’s dismissal who also fell quickly, contributing 13 runs off 14 balls.

At 28 for 4, Bangladesh was in deep trouble. However, a crucial 53-run partnership between Sheikh Mahedi and Jaker Ali rescued the innings. Sheikh Mahedi has faced criticism for slow batting recently, played a magnificent innings, scoring 33 runs off 25 balls before his dismissal.

Jaker Ali anchored the innings masterfully, reaching his fifty off 46 balls and ultimately making a valuable 55 runs off 48 deliveries.

As wickets fell around him with Shamim Hossain Tanzim Sakib and Rishad Hossain departing quickly.

Chasing the target, Pakistan got off to a disastrous start. Litton Das once again entrusted Sheikh Mahedi with the new ball and the off-spinner immediately, running out Saim Ayub off the last ball of the first over.

Shoriful Islam introduced from the other end, provided a double blow as the left-arm pacer trapped Mohammad Haris leg before for a golden duck in the second over. He then dismissed the experienced Fakhar Zaman, who managed just 8 runs off 8 balls before being caught by Litton.

The carnage continued in the fifth over when Tanzim Sakib joined the attack. He picked up two quick wickets, dismissing Hasan Nawaz caught behind off an outside edge and then trapping Mohammad Nawaz on the very next ball. This left Pakistan reeling at a shocking 15 for 5 wickets.

Captain Salman Ali Agha attempted to stabilise the innings but struggled to accelerate, scoring a painstaking 9 runs off 23 balls before Mahedi removed him in the tenth over. Khushdil Shah followed a similar path.

However, a resilient 41-run eighth-wicket partnership between Faheem Ashraf and Abbas Afridi reignited Pakistan’s hopes. Abbas scored a quick 19 off 13 balls. Faheem Ashraf then continued the fight with Ahmed Daniel, launching a brave counter-attack. He reached a well-deserved half-century, scoring 51 runs off 32 balls before being dismissed in the 19th over.

Despite Faheem’s heroics, Pakistan’s early collapse proved too much to overcome. Bangladesh’s bowlers held their nerve in the crucial final overs, restricting Pakistan to 125 all out in 19.2 overs, securing a memorable 8-run victory.

This dramatic win sends a strong statement from the Tigers as they seal the series 2-0 with one match yet to be played.