2 Advisers, CA’s Press Secy leave Milestone School with police security

After being confined for nearly six hours, Law Adviser Asif Nazrul, Education Adviser CR Abrar and the Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam managed to leave Milestone School and College in Uttara’s Diabari area on Monday afternoon, amid intense student protests.

According to Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Deputy Commissioner for Uttara Zone, Md Mohidul Islam, the trio exited the premises through the institution’s back gate around 4:00 PM with assistance from law enforcement personnel.

The group had arrived at the school around 10:00 AM to address growing concerns related to a recent Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) aircraft crash.

However, their presence triggered unrest among students, who gathered on campus to protest what they described as misinformation and a lack of transparency regarding the casualties.

As the officials prepared to leave, students surrounded them, chanting slogans such as “Fake! Fake!” in reference to the official accounts of the crash.

In response, the advisers and Shafiqul Alam, along with several teachers, moved to the ground-floor conference room of building no. 5 for discussions with a delegation of student representatives.

Outside, the protest swelled as hundreds of students demanded full disclosure of the identities of the deceased, an official list of the injured and fair compensation for affected families.

By 3:15 PM, members of Armed Police Battalion (APBn), Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and Public Order Management (POM) unit had entered the compound to secure the area.

Around 3:30 PM, the advisers attempted to leave through the main gate but were blocked by a large group of students at Diabari roundabout, forcing them to return to the building.

Eventually, with police escort, they exited safely through a rear gate.

Tensions continue to rise as students and families demand greater accountability and clarity regarding the tragedy.