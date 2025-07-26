Beyond HR Policies: How Shajgoj is redefining female-friendly work culture in Bangladesh

In many workplaces across Bangladesh, having formal HR policies like maternity leave or anti-harassment guidelines used to be seen as the end goal for supporting women. But over the past few years, especially in the wake of the pandemic, it’s become clear that checkboxes alone aren’t enough. Creating truly female-friendly workplaces requires a deeper cultural shift-one where women feel heard, respected, and empowered to grow, every single day.

From flexible hours and remote work to mentorship, safe spaces, and recognition of caregiving roles, organizations are beginning to rethink how they support women-not just as employees, but as individuals balancing multiple responsibilities. Listening to women, designing workplaces that cater to their needs, and redefining what leadership looks like are no longer progressive ideals; they are essential for sustainable growth.

1. What were some of the earliest decisions that helped shape an inclusive and female-friendly workplace?

Since Shajgoj is a beauty company, women have always been at the heart of what we do-but for us, it was never just about hiring women for the traditional content or customer support roles. From the beginning, we believed that if a woman truly understands the customer, then she should also be trusted to understand the business and help shape it.

That’s why we didn’t stop at surface-level inclusion. We made sure women were involved in the core functions-logistics, operations, marketing, product-you name it. We gave them space to take decisions, to face challenges, to grow into leadership roles. Just like any founder would. It wasn’t about giving support roles to women-it was about giving them a real seat at the table.

2. Can you share examples of everyday practices or values at Shajgoj that support women beyond policies?

At Shajgoj, supporting women isn’t just something we’ve put down in a policy document-it’s something we live every single day. We know that people don’t just switch off their emotions when they walk into work. If someone’s dealing with a health issue, family pressure, or just feeling emotionally drained, we don’t brush it aside. We expect our managers to respond with empathy, not judgment.

Women here don’t have to put on a tough front to be taken seriously. They can be quiet, emotional, confident, outspoken-however they are naturally-and still be respected for who they are. We treat kindness as a strength. We lead with empathy, not ego. That’s the kind of culture we’ve built-not just something we talk about, but something people actually feel every day when they come to work.

3. How does Shajgoj support working mothers and women navigating transitions like marriage, motherhood, or health challenges?

Around 60% of our team are women, so we really get how life can change and throw challenges your way. That’s why we offer flexibility-but we also set clear professional boundaries. If someone needs time off for a family emergency or health reasons, we’re there to support them. At the same time, we expect people to take ownership of their work.

Our culture is built on mutual trust-if someone takes time away, we trust they’ll find a way to get their work done. And honestly, they always do. Some of our strongest performers are working moms who juggle both worlds-not perfectly, but with responsibility, dedication, and focus.

4. How has Shajgoj encouraged women to grow into leadership roles, and what advice would you give other businesses?

At Shajgoj, we don’t wait around for ‘perfect candidates.’ Instead, we promote people based on their potential. A lot of our women leaders actually started out as interns or in junior roles. We gave them responsibility early on, supported them with mentoring, and most importantly, created a space where they could fail safely and learn from it.

If I were to give advice to other companies, it would be this: don’t just focus on resumes. Look for grit, curiosity, and hunger-and then nurture those qualities.

5. What are your hopes for the next chapter of Shajgoj’s workplace culture-and how will you lead by example?

I don’t just want Shajgoj to be women-friendly-I want it to be women-powered. That means having more women in leadership roles, giving them better access to financial wellness tools, and really investing in their emotional and career growth. I know I have to lead by example-showing up as myself, with honesty, strength, and vulnerability.