Construction of July Uprising monument begins in Sylhet

The construction of a memorial monument to commemorate the martyrs of the July uprising has begun in the district.

The monument is being constructed on the premises of Nazrul Auditorium in Rikabi Bazar of the city. The Public Works Department is constructing the monument.

Abu Zafar, Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department, Sylhet, said that the 6-foot diameter foundation of the monument has already been constructed. An 18-foot high monument will be erected on it, he added.

He said the monument will be sent to Sylhet from the Dhaka office of the Public Works Department. After it arrives, it will be connected to the platform and it will be completed by August 5, he said.