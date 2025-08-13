Health quality convention 2025 ends with call for collaborative action

Bangladesh Quality Improvement Convention 2025 brought together more than 200 healthcare professionals, policymakers, researchers, students, and development partners on Saturday at InterContinental Dhaka under the theme “Transforming Healthcare Together.”

The day-long event marked a significant milestone in the country’s pursuit of safe, effective, and people-centered healthcare, positioning quality improvement (QI) as a national priority rather than an optional add-on.

Organized by Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in collaboration with Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI) and other development partners, the Convention served as a national platform to assess progress, share innovations and build new partnerships in advancing the quality of care across the health system.

Chaired by Professor Dr. Md. Abu Jafor, Director General of DGHS, the event featured Professor Dr. Md. Sayedur Rahman, Special Assistant (Health) to the Chief Adviser of Government of Bangladesh, as the Chief Guest.

Senior health officials, including Dr. Md. Sarwar Bari and Md. Saidur Rahman, secretaries of the Medical Education and Health Services divisions respectively, also addressed the gathering.

In his opening address, Dr. Md. Zainal Abedin Tito, Line Director of Hospital Services Management, emphasized that quality in healthcare must become a daily discipline embedded in routine practice. He stated that the Convention symbolized a turning point where quality is no longer treated as a luxury but as a foundational element of service delivery.

The Convention featured keynote presentations, expert panel discussions, breakout sessions and poster displays from 15 finalists showcasing innovative healthcare solutions. Discussions explored a wide range of themes, from national frameworks and facility-level practices to patient safety, public-private partnerships, digital health and AI-driven quality strategies.

Dr. Ashrafi Ahmad, Director General of Directorate General of Family Planning (DGFP), highlighted the importance of leadership and motivation in sustaining quality improvements, noting the country’s shift from project-based to systemic approaches in health sector reform.

A major highlight of the Convention was the recognition of 11 QI Champions—individuals who demonstrated exceptional leadership and innovation in improving healthcare delivery across Bangladesh.

The event also served as a forum for identifying critical gaps in the implementation of the National Quality Framework, calling for greater investment, enforcement of standards, and continuous training for health workers.

Facility-level innovations were praised, including the formation of QI teams, adoption of methods like the PDCA cycle, and stronger focus on patient-centered care.

Patient safety emerged as a core concern, with renewed calls for improved infection control, adherence to safety protocols, and active engagement of leadership in ensuring accountability.

Discussions also emphasized the need for increased health financing and stronger public-private collaboration to enhance access and equity in care delivery.

Addressing the Convention, Chief Guest Professor Dr. Md. Sayedur Rahman described the gathering as a national milestone in the pursuit of Universal Health Coverage and Sustainable Development Goals.

He stressed that quality improvement cannot thrive in isolation and requires a connected system, empowered workforce, and responsive leadership.

“This Convention marks the beginning of a broader quality movement. Together, we must ensure that the right care reaches the right people at the right time—every time,” he said.

As Bangladesh advances on its path toward universal health coverage, the Convention made it clear that quality improvement is not a choice—it is an essential pillar of a resilient, equitable and effective health system.