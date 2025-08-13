Jaya Ahsan breaks silence on personal life

Popular actress Jaya Ahsan has recently offered a rare glimpse into her personal and professional life, from upcoming films to relationship revelations, in a conversation blending warmth, humour and candour.

In a fun yet emotionally layered interview with Kolkata-based YouTube channel Indulge Express, she discussed her latest Bengali releases, her journey across cinema, her love for animals, and her first public acknowledgment of a long-term relationship.

Following her Eid releases ‘Taandob’ and ‘Utshob’, Jaya’s two new films – ‘Dear Maa’ and ‘Putul Nacher Iti Kotha’ – have recently hit theatres in West Bengal, adding to her remarkable run in both Bangladeshi and Bengali cinema.

In the August 9 interview with Indulge Express, she discussed her journey through acclaimed works like ‘Bishorjan’ and ‘Konttho’, the stories behind her biggest projects, and what’s next in her career.

The actress also shared heartwarming anecdotes about her pets and spoke openly about her personal life, revealing for the first time that she has been in a relationship “for many years” with someone outside the film industry.

“Of course there is someone special in my life… We have been together for a long time,” she said, adding that their bond began as a deep friendship. “He tolerates a lot from me. I travel frequently, work here (in Kolkata) for long stretches, but he never complains. We are both very private people.”

Asked what she likes most about her partner, Jaya said, “He is very calm… maybe that’s why I like him,” noting that she too is calm by nature.

On marriage, she said she has yet to decide. “I don’t know if or when I will feel the urge to marry. I respect the idea of marriage and living together, but I haven’t decided,” she said, admitting to a certain fear about marriage, possibly stemming from “past relationship experiences.”

Jaya also hinted at several upcoming films and web series but chose not to disclose details at this stage, leaving her fans anticipating what’s next.