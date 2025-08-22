NCP delegation to visit China after Malaysia trip

An eight-member delegation from the National Citizens Party (NCP) is set to visit China next week, continuing a series of high-level diplomatic engagements by Bangladeshi political parties with Chinese leadership.

Led by NCP Convener Nahid Islam, the delegation will depart for China on Tuesday, 26 August 2025, following a brief official trip to Malaysia from 22 to 24 August. In Malaysia, Nahid Islam participated in regional political dialogues. The group will spend four days in China before returning to Bangladesh on 30 August.

The delegation includes Akhtar Hossain, Member Secretary, Sarjis Alam, Chief Organizer, Nasiruddin Patwari, Chief Coordinator, Samantha Sharmin, Senior Joint Convener, Nahida Sarwar Nibha, Senior Joint Member Secretary, Mahbub Alam, Joint Convener, and Tahsin Riaz, Joint Member Secretary.

Ahead of the trip, a special reception was hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka on Thursday, where Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen welcomed the delegation.

He emphasized China’s commitment to deepening mutual understanding and cooperation with like-minded parties in South Asia and expressed hope the visit would enhance people-to-people ties and political dialogue.

This visit reflects a growing trend of Bangladeshi political parties engaging directly with China. In July, a nine-member delegation from Jamaat-e-Islami visited China, and in June, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir also traveled to Beijing at the invitation of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

The NCP delegation is expected to hold discussions on regional stability, economic collaboration, youth empowerment, and potential cooperation in infrastructure and technology—highlighting the party’s increasing focus on diversifying Bangladesh’s diplomatic engagements.