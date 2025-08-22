UN envoy on Myanmar meets CA

Tom Andrews, UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar, met with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at his office on Thursday.

During the meeting, Andrews praised Professor Yunus for his leadership in keeping the Rohingya crisis at forefront of international concern.

He specifically commended the Chief Adviser’s initiative in convening the upcoming UN International Conference on the Rohingyas, scheduled for September 30 at UN Headquarters in New York.

“The world is grateful to Bangladesh for its generosity in hosting and supporting the Rohingyas and to you for keeping alive the hope of a lasting solution,” said Andrews, according to a statement from the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing.

Professor Yunus expressed hope that the upcoming UN conference would yield concrete outcomes to help resolve the protracted crisis.

He also voiced concern over recent cuts in international funding, which have severely impacted essential services such as healthcare and education for the Rohingya community in Bangladesh.

The Chief Adviser urged the UN envoy to continue advocating for sustained international financial support to ensure the well-being of the displaced population.

Andrews acknowledged Bangladesh’s constructive engagement with various stakeholders in seeking a resolution to the crisis.

He expressed regret that the UN Secretary-General’s recent initiative to establish a humanitarian channel in Rakhine was undermined by misinformation and propaganda.

Despite this setback, he remained hopeful that coordinated efforts could still lead to a sustainable solution and encouraged Bangladesh to maintain its leadership in this regard.

The UN envoy is currently in Bangladesh to attend a stakeholders’ dialogue on the Rohingya issue, scheduled for August 25 in Cox’s Bazar.

Professor Yunus is expected to inaugurate the event.